Maharashtra has spent hardly 50% of 2022 budget

Mumbai: The state is busy preparing for Budget Session 2023 but more than 50 per cent of the previous budget allocation remains unspent in Maharashtra. Sources in the state finance ministry have told the FPJ that of the 6 lakh 46 thousand crore rupees budgeted for all the departments, only 3 lakh 5 thousand 98 crore rupees had been spent till February 10.

Even more shocking is the revelation that departments like water supply, social justice, tribal development and minority affairs are among those which have spent the least of their allocations.

Maharashtra's low expenditure reflects badly in the government

The then finance minister, Ajit Pawar, had proposed a budget plan of Rs 6 lakh 46 thousand 536 crore in March 2022. The amount spent till February 10 is Rs 3 lakh 5 thousand 98 crore. This is just 47 per cent of the 47.23 per cent of the total budgetary allocation.

The low expenditure of the budget shows the lack of discipline in the handling of the state’s finances and shows the state government in a bad light in general.

Here's how much each department spent

The worst outing has been that of the tourism ministry, which spent just 15.83 per cent of the budget amount allocated to it - it was given Rs 2,753crore, of which it only spent Rs 436 crore. Then comes the housing department, which was allocated Rs 9,339cr but could only spend Rs 1,539 crore or 16.48 per cent.

The environment department spent just Rs 83 crore of the Rs 489 crore allocated to it or just 17.03 per cent. The water supply department spent 18.12 per cent or Rs 2,156 crore of the allocated Rs 11,897 crore, while the industry and energy department spent 18 per cent, or Rs 4,096 crore of its allocated budget of Rs 22,405 crore.

However, there are departments which have spent more than 60 per cent of their provisioned amounts. School education spent Rs 55,971 crore of the Rs 70,807 crore allocated to it or 79.04 per cent. The higher and technical education department spent Rs 10,053 crore or 76.42 per cent of the budgeted Rs 13,156 crore. The cooperative department spent Rs 5,527 crore or 75.04 per cent of the budgeted Rs 7,426 crore.

The urban development department has spent Rs 33,603 crore or 60.94 per cent of the allocated Rs 55,138 crore. The home department expenditure too has crossed 60 per cent; it was given Rs 35,314 crore, of which it has spent Rs 22,737 crore or 64.38 per cent.

Departments like tribal affairs, social justice performed below the mark

Crucial departments, such as those for tribal affairs, social justice and minorities, have performed below the mark this financial year. Tribal affairs received Rs 16,830cr, of which it could only spent Rs 6752cr or 40.11 per cent. The minorities department too performed poorly, spending just Rs 248cr of the allocated Rs 811cr, or just 30.58 per cent. The social justice department also failed to cross the 40 per cent expenditure mark so far, spending just Rs 8,831cr or just 38.04 per cent of the earmarked Rs 23,216cr.

Ministers' direction to expedite clearance of proposals

Sources inform that many ministers have asked officials to expedite the clearance of pending proposals before the end of March. But this is unlikely to boost the expenditure tally. A finance ministry official told the FPJ that “even at current speed, expenditure is unlikely to cross 65 per cent”.

