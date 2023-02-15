Maharashtra govt to deploy drones in prisons for surveillance

e-Paper Get App
The home department on Monday sanctioned funds to purchase modern security-related equipment for the prisons department, an official said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 01:21 PM IST
Representative Image |
The Maharashtra government would be soon using drones for surveillance purposes in major prisons in the state, an official said on Tuesday.

Drones and X-Ray baggage inspection systems valued at nearly Rs 4 crore to be bought as part of its prison modernization drive

As part of its prison modernization drive, the government would be buying a dozen Micro Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (drones fitted with cameras) valued at Rs 1.8 crore and four X-Ray baggage inspection systems valued at Rs 1.94 crore, he said.

The home department on Monday sanctioned funds to purchase modern security-related equipment for the prisons department, he added.

Drones will be used to monitor and ensure safety of inmates

Drones with cameras would enable monitoring of the activities of prison inmates and also enhance their safety, the official said.

article-image

