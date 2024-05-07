Mumbai: Sex Racket Busted At Shady Lodge In Bhayandar, 4 Held | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police busted a prostitution racket that was operating from a lodge in Bhayandar on Sunday evening.

While four people including the manager identified as- Mahesh Ramdhani Yadav (56) and three waiters of the establishment, were arrested for allegedly facilitating prostitution activities, by showing photographs of women on mobile phones, the police team rescued a 29-year-old woman during the raid.

Acting on a tip-off, police inspector-Sameer Ahirrao, sent a decoy customer to Hotel Ashray- a dingy lodging and boarding facility located on the first floor of Sheetal Smruti building located in the Navghar area of Bhayandar (east).

After confirmation, the team led by ASI Umesh Patil swooped down on the establishment at around 7 pm and apprehended the culprits who charged Rs.3,000 including the rent and rendezvous from each customer.

The rescued woman was safely sent to the welfare home after necessary formalities. A case under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) was registered at the Navghar police station against the accused who have been remanded to custody.

However, the owner of the property and the operator of the lodge who are the actual beneficiaries of the immoral trade and are said to be influential people were tagged as “unidentified” in the FIR for reasons best known to the police and personnel from the AHTU unit.

Notably, the lodge has been raided several times for thei involvement in immoral and shady activities. Further investigations were on.