Maharashtra Politics 2024: BJP Stands In Support Of Thane LS Maha-Yuti Candidate Naresh Mhaske

Eknath Shinde's Shiv-Sena faction leader and former mayor Naresh Mhaske |

Mumbai: In a welcome relief for Shiv Sena’s Naresh Mhaske who is the Maha-Yuti candidate from the Thane (25) Lok Sabha constituency, tempers that had flared up among a section of BJP leaders and office bearers over his selection seems to have cooled down.

Mhaske launched his campaign in the Mira Bhayandar and Ovala Majiwada assembly segments in the prominent presence of leaders, office bearers and party workers of the Shiv Sena, BJP and other allies of the Maha-Yuti coalition on Tuesday.

A day after Mhaske’s candidature was announced, BJP workers and office-bearers from Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayandar resorted to mass resignation in protest of denial of ticket to former MP-Sanjeev Naik. Many others announced their decision to not campaign for Mhaske. However, chief minister-Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister- Devendra Fadnavis swung into action and managed to assuage the feelings of the irate supporters.

The Maha-Yuti campaign painted a picture of unity as leaders including legislators-Pratap Sarnaik (Shiv Sena), Geeta Jain (Ind) , former MLA- Narendra Mehta and former corporators actively participated in the rallies and meetings which were held on Tuesday.

“Party workers just expressed their feelings. However, once the candidate is chosen, all alliance partners have to work together to ensure victory with a thumping majority which in turn will guarantee a hattrick for Narendra Modi ji as prime minister for the third consecutive term.” said Mehta while exuding confidence that the BJP led NDA is heading towards crossing the 400-seat mark.

“ I am blessed and highly obliged to be given an opportunity to contest the crucial Thane seat. I am confident of the outreach of our party workers and allies who work for the betterment of the common man 24x7 all year round.” said Mhaske. One of the powerful functionaries in the Thane unit of the Shiv Sena, Naresh Mhaske who has held prominent positions from leader of opposition to mayor in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is pitted against two time MP-Rajan Vichare of the UBT.