Mumbai: Jogendra Kawade led PRP ties up with CM Shinde led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena for upcoming BMC polls

This development come when the Thackeray camp and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi are still in talks for an alliance

Sanjay JogUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
Jogen­dra Kawade | File pic
Mumbai: Even when Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi are yet to formally announce tie up for BMC elections, the People’s Republican Party (PRP) and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena stitched an alliance.

The announcement was made by the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde, who heads the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and PRP founder and former MP Mr Jogendra Kawade here on Wednesday. This is yet another attempt of Shivshakti and Bhimshakti which was earlier witnessed when Shiv Sena led by Mr Uddhav Thackeray and Republican Party of India led by Mr Ramdas Athavale had formed an alliance.

Impressed by CM's work: Kawade

"We have decided to form an alliance after being impressed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's bold work. This alliance will work for the rights of the poor and the underprivileged," said Mr Kawade who was earlier an ally of the NCP-Congress in the state. 

‘’The talks of this alliance were going on for a long time. Maharashtra has got a brave Chief Minister today. This is the government of all common people which has been stamped by the general public. Maharashtra has benefited from a Chief Minister who mingles with the common people. Impressed by their innovative approach, I have decided to form an alliance which is the alliance of thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar and Prabodhankar Thackeray,’’ said Mr Kawade. He added that the alliance will work for the rights of the poor and the underprivileged. 

Mr Kawade said the alliance will organise five public rallies in the state. 

Mr Kawade criticized former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with former minister Mr Aditya Thackeray. He said that "I met Uddhav Thackeray repeatedly when he was the chief minister for work, I also met Aditya Thackeray. But they did not even give a simple acknowledgment of my representation. If I met Eknath Shinde in this regard, he quickly said how can the building in Babasaheb's (Ambedkar) name be destroyed? This is the difference between the two. Eknath Shinde was not born with a golden spoon in his mouth. Some have become leaders because their father was a leader. Shinde has risen from the struggle like a Bhima soldier. That is why I am proud of this alliance.’’

Our struggle was not easy: Eknath Shinde

Mr Shinde welcomed Mr Kawade to the alliance. "People's Republican Party and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena have formed an alliance. Our struggle was not simple, you all know the history. Kawade has also fought a lot. No one has come here to give or take money. Don't add that meaning. Those who agree with our party are welcome. Yes. Shiv Sena and BJP alliance will clean sweep in Lok Sabha,"he said.

Meanwhile, the People's Republican Party had already released a leaflet about its support to the Babasahebanchi Shiv Sena. In view of today’s tie up, PRP has been included in the alliance between BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena. The observers say it will be interesting to watch how this alliance impacts the state politics and how the Dalit community responds to it.

