Mumbai: With an eye on BMC polls, BJP to launch Jagar Yatra in November

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar | File

Mumbai: With an eye on BMC elections and achieving its Mission 2022, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is sharing power with the Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, will soon conduct ‘’Jagar Yatra’’ in November under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis across Mumbai.

The Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said that the party workers will reach out to Mumbaikars to expose the appeasement politics of the opposition, and expose those who are obstructing Mumbai's development.

BJP’s move is crucial, especially after it had taken a major initiative in the organisation of Dahi Handi, Ganapati festival and Marathi Garba during Navratri in a bid to reach out Marathi Manoos, in addition to increasing its presence in non Marathi population in Mumbai.

‘’In the Jagar Yatra, Mumbaikars need to be made aware about the sycophants. We need to show Mumbaikars who are standing in the way of Mumbai’s development. It is necessary to expose those who are spreading illusions and lies. And hence this awakening yatra will be conducted across Mumbai in the month of November. Under the leadership of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, we will go around the entire Mumbai and strike direct conversations with Mumbaikars. Attempts are being made to incite the Marathi youth and we take it as our responsibility to stop it immediately.’’ said Shelar.

Taking a dig at Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) group, Shelar said that Aurangzeb grew up dreaming of conquering the Marathi Manoos and later he breathed his last leaving this dream unfulfilled.

‘’Today has the Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena has taken up the responsibility of fulfilling Aurangzeb’s unfulfilled dream,’’ he asked.

‘’News that Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray group has received support from Marathi Muslim organization was published in Saamna on October 22. Photographs of some people were also published along with the news item. Now it is up to every individual from whom they want support and to whom they wish to extend their support to. But if we closely look at this incident, it will be clear that this group is gently trying to imbibe a new idea for their own political interests,’’ said Thackeray.

‘’This support proves selfishness and political sycophancy. This is to set a narrative and to sow an ideology before the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. In fact, what they meant to say was that they have received support from ‘Marathi and the Muslims’, but very cleverly and since they lacked the courage to speak outright, they used the word ‘Marathi Muslims’,’’ he claimed.