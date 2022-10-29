Gujarat Elections 2022: Kejriwal asks people to pick AAP CM candidate; attacks BJP for abruptly removing Vijay Rupani

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal addressing the press during his visit to Surat. | Twitter/Aam Aadmi Party

Surat: Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a campaign to choose the party's Gujarat chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly polls. The leader who fetches the maximum votes will be declared as AAP face for the CM post, he added.

The Delhi Chief Minister shared a phone number (6357000360), on which people can leave WhatsApp message, voice message or text message for their choice of leader. He also shared an email ID aapnocm@gmail.com for the purpose.

These lines, he said, will be open till November 3 and the party will declare the name of the party's CM face the next day.

अब Gujarat चुनेगा अपना अगला AAP का CM!



Gujarat के लोग बताएं कि उनका अगला CM कौन हो—



📞6357 000 360

पर SMS/WhatsApp/Voice Message से



📧aapnocm@gmail.com

पर E-mail करके



3 Nov शाम 5 बजे तक सुझाव लिए जाएँगे

4 Nov को हम नतीजे Announce करेंगे



—CM @ArvindKejriwal #EkMokoKejriwalNe pic.twitter.com/ZsbLUNJdpd — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 29, 2022

Recreating the Punjab magic

“When the Punjab elections happened, we had asked people ‘Who should be your next CM?’ and people had voted for Bhagwant Mann, whom they wanted as the CM. Hence, we made Mann, the Punjab CM,” the AAP chief added.

AAP adopted this method ahead of the Punjab elections too and received 21,59,436 responses. Barring the votes for Kejriwal which were discarded, 93.3% of the remaining votes went to Mann whereas Navjot Singh Sidhu got 3.6% of the votes.

Critising BJP

Criticising the BJP practises and policies, Kejriwal said in a democracy, the people have the final authority, but BJP does not believe in it, that is the reason people's choice was not taken into consideration when Vijay Rupani was picked up as the chief minister.

Also, when he and his entire cabinet was removed, BJP did not take the people into confidence. There was never a clarity as to why Rupani was asked to resign..Was he inefficient, did he fail to deliver, was he corrupt? all these questions remain unanswered.

There is a wave in favour of the AAP party as the people have got fed up with the BJP's 27 years' rule he asserted. The people are looking for 'Parivartan'. Though the BJP has been in power since the last 27 years, it is unable to list the development work done by it. The BJP leaders are busy countering and blaming AAP leaders as they have nothing to offer to the people of the state, the AAP chief said.

Gujarat's political scenario

BJP currently has 111 seats in the state Assembly as compared to Congress' 64 seats. In the upcoming Assembly election, AAP is seeking to emerge as an alternative in Gujarat where the politics revolved around BJP and Congress.

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Legislative Assembly are due by the end of this year. However, the polling dates are yet to be announced.