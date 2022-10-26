Kejriwal will say I am Pakistani, vote for me: Sandeep Dixit on Delhi CM's 'Lakshmi-Ganesha' photo appeal

Arvind Kejriwal |

New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to PM Modi to add images of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesh on currency notes just like in Indonesia.

"Today I appeal to the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Indian currency there is a photo of Gandhi ji, let that be, on the other side of currency, a photo of Shri Ganesh Ji and Lakshmi ji should be put,” Kejriwal stated earlier today.

While making an appeal he said that this will help in improving the economic situation of our country while also getting the blessing of god. The CM also stated that along with Mahatma Gandhi the whole country will get the blessing of lord Ganesh and Laxmi.

"If Indonesia can do it; choose Ganesh Ji, so can we... I will write to the centre tomorrow or the day after tomorrow to appeal for it... we need the almighty's blessings apart from the efforts to settle the economic condition of the country," Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile reacting to Kejriwal, Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit alleged that Kejriwal is the B team of BJP and RSS, and also accused the CM of doing appeasement politics. “If he goes to Pakistan, he can also say that I am Pakistani, so vote for me,” he added.

According to Atishi Marlena from AAP, Kejriwal's appeal should not be ignored and it is also 130 crore people's appeal to include Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi's image on Indian currency notes.

Reacting to Kejriwal's appeal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in support stated that with Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi's blessings the country will become number one.

BJP slams Kejriwal

Sambit Patra from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said, “Arvind Kejriwal's politics is now taking a U-turn. He's the same man who declined to ever go to Ayodhya's Ram Temple, claiming God won't accept the prayers offered there. He's the same man who laughed & called the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits a lie, in Parliament.”

Also, reacting to Delhi CM’s appeal BJP’s Manoj Tiwari at a press conference said that AAP’s minister, their Gujarat chief and their leader, have abused Hindu gods and are just trying new tactics to save polls. “Those who objected to Ram Mandir have come with a new mask," he added.

