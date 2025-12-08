Mumbai Job Fraud Racket Busted, Two Arrested For Overseas Employment Scam | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai, December 8: In a major crackdown on an overseas job scam, Samta Nagar Police have arrested two individuals for allegedly cheating several citizens by offering fake employment opportunities abroad. The accused are said to have operated through a fictitious company and duped victims of nearly Rs 5.88 lakh.

Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly deceiving people with promises of overseas jobs. A complaint was registered at @SamtaNagarPS reporting a fraud of approximately ₹5,88,000, conducted through a fictitious company.



During the investigation, it was revealed that… — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 8, 2025

The case came to light after a complaint was lodged at Samta Nagar Police Station by a local resident who was promised a lucrative overseas job in exchange for processing fees. The complainant later realised that the offer was fraudulent when all communication from the so called company abruptly stopped.

Fake Company Used to Lure Victims

During the investigation, police discovered that the accused had created a bogus recruitment firm to gain the trust of aspiring job seekers. Victims were promised well-paying jobs in foreign countries and were asked to submit their passports and other documents as part of the so called visa process.

So far, investigators have found that passports of over 100 citizens were collected by the accused. Many of these victims are daily wage earners, students and unemployed youths who had invested their savings in the hope of a better future.

Seizure of Passports and Electronics

A search operation carried out at multiple locations led to the seizure of seven passports, three mobile phones, two laptops and around Rs 70,000 in cash from the accused. These devices are suspected to have been used to coordinate the fraudulent activities and communicate with victims.

Search On for Absconding Accused

Preliminary findings suggest that more individuals were involved in the racket. A search is currently underway to trace the absconding accused who are believed to have played a key role in sourcing victims and handling financial transactions.

The arrested accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and criminal conspiracy. They are currently in police custody for further interrogation.

Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant and verify the credentials of overseas recruitment agencies before making any payments or submitting personal documents. Victims of similar frauds have been advised to approach the nearest police station without delay.

Further investigation in the case is ongoing.