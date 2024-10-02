Mumbai: JNPA Launches Unmanned Boat For Ocean Trash Collection At Gateway Of India; Visuals Surface

Image Of Th Boat | Salman Ansari

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) launched the unmanned solar-powered boat for collecting floating trash from the ocean at the Gateway of India, on Wednesday, October 2, 2024. This initiative aligns with the vision of Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal to promote sustainable practices and protect India’s marine environment.

Statement Of JNPA's Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh

Highlighting JNPA's efforts towards sustainability and protecting the natural ecosystem, its chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh stated, “As the guardians of the country’s blue economy, it is our responsibility to protect our seas and ecosystems. To further this mission, we have launched an unmanned boat that will collect waste twice a week at the Gateway of India, ensuring a cleaner sea. This boat will also clean the Elephanta Sea. Additionally, this innovative boat will operate at JNPA to maintain the cleanliness of our coastal areas. We are committed to utilising modern and sustainable technologies to enhance our environmental efforts and promote a healthier marine ecosystem."

About The Tie-Up

JNPA has a tie-up with the Clearbot team, an organisation that provides smart and sustainable marine solutions. The unmanned boat boasts several advanced features that enhance its functionality. It operates autonomously, effortlessly navigating and detecting objects using LiDAR sensors and patented avoidance technology. This ensures efficient and safe waste collection in various marine environments.

Additionally, the boat provides consistent data collection, with information displayed in real-time on a customised online dashboard, allowing for easy monitoring and analysis. To further its sustainability, the boat is equipped with an integrated solar panel that enables simultaneous charging during operation, ensuring continuous performance without reliance on traditional power sources.

Features Of The Unmanned Boat

The unmanned boat features auto-docking capabilities for seamless returns to docking stations and long-lasting batteries for extended operations. The Clearbot excels in pollution recovery and oil spill management, effortlessly handling loads of up to 500 kg. Its zero-emission operation highlights its commitment to environmental sustainability while effectively tackling marine pollution challenges.

The launch of the unmanned boat for sea waste collection marks a significant step forward in JNPA's commitment to safeguarding the marine ecosystem. By harnessing innovative technology and sustainable practices, we aim to enhance the health of our oceans and coastal areas, ensuring a cleaner and greener future.