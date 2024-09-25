Navi Mumbai: JNPA Agrees To Fulfil Demands Of Dye-Makers Association

JNPA Port | X

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) has taken a significant step towards supporting the local industry by agreeing to fulfil all the demands put forth by the Dye-Makers Association during a meeting held on Tuesday with JNPA Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh.

Speaking on this, Wagh, who is also Managing Director Vadhavan Port Private Ltd (VPPL), stated, “At JNPA and VPPL, we believe in inclusive development. Our vision is to ensure all the local communities' businesses should develop along with the development of the Vadhvan Port. We are committed to providing the necessary infrastructure, resources, and opportunities that will enable these businesses to compete on a global scale, ensuring their continued growth and prosperity. It is a part of our holistic approach to community growth.”

He added, “JNPA has conducted similar discussions with the fishermen's community in the past and is open to organise meetings with any other stakeholders, ensuring their concerns and development needs are addressed.”

As part of this agreement, JNPA will facilitate subsidized loans and insurance policies tailored for the dye-makers, helping to ease financial constraints and promote business sustainability. JNPA is also going to conduct a training programme on dye-making to upskill the youth. Additionally, the construction of a state-of-the-art building, equipped with modern, high-tech tools like AutoCAD and ArtCAM software, is set to provide Dye-Makers with access to cutting-edge technology to enhance their craftsmanship and operations.

The dye-makers will also receive dedicated spaces at all exhibitions where Vadhvan Port is represented, giving them global visibility and potential opportunities to expand their market reach. Further, JNPA will play a pivotal role in facilitating tie-ups with key jewellery associations and councils, facilitating synergies between industries and creating new avenues for growth. Moreover, the provision of a fully-equipped ambulance underscores JNPA’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of local artisans and the community at large.

In addition to meeting these demands, the representatives of the Dye-Makers Association expressed their support for the development of the Vadhvan Port, recognizing its potential for contributing to local business growth.