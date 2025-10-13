 Mumbai: Jains Donate ₹1.38 Crore To 141 Flood-Hit Gaushalas Across Maharashtra
According to Paresh Shah, a member of the Maharashtra Goseva Aayog, the donations will help the gaushalas purchase fodder and essential supplies for their cattle. Each gaushala received ₹50,000 as part of the relief distribution.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 03:26 AM IST
Mumbai: Jains Donate ₹1.38 Crore To 141 Flood-Hit Gaushalas Across Maharashtra | Representational Image

In a remarkable act of compassion, the Jain community in Mumbai distributed ₹1.38 crore to 141 gaushalas across Maharashtra that were affected by recent floods.

Aid to Support Fodder Purchase

Jivdaya Mahotsav Held in Chinchpokli

The contribution was made during the ‘Jivdaya Mahotsav’, held on Sunday at a Jain temple in Chinchpokli. Of the total amount, the Sheth Damji Lakshmichand Charitable Trust contributed ₹63 lakh. The community also launched a ₹27-lakh animal ambulance to aid animal welfare initiatives in Mumbai.

Prominent Guests and Donors

The event was graced by Shaina N C, national spokesperson of the Shiv Sena, as the chief guest, and Girishbhai Shah from the Animal Welfare Board of India.

Notable donors included the Deepakbhai Bheda family and the Diyodar Jain Sangh, each contributing ₹11 lakh.

Community Spirit of Compassion

Organisers said the initiative reflects the Jain community’s commitment to ‘Jivdaya’ (compassion for all living beings) and aims to support animal shelters struggling after the floods.

