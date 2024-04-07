Mumbai: Jain Sadhvi Speaks On Sadhana, Karma And Bhakti At Gathering Led By Spiritual Leader Namramuni Maharaj Saheb In BKC

Maha Tapasvi Interacting with her followers | Vijay Gohil

A Jain Sadhvi, who has created a record by undertaking 1008 Ayambil fasts in her lifetime, was among distinguished persons who were honoured at a large spiritual gathering at the Jio World Centre at Bandra-Kurla Complex on Sunday.

Saumyaji Mahasatiji, called Maha Tapasvi by her followers, was feted for her spiritual dedication at a gathering that was attended by many young people. Ayambil fasts, which is conducted over a certain period of days, is believed to be spiritually uplifting and helps practitioners achieve control over taste buds and food cravings.

The gathering, which was held under the guidance of spiritual leader Namramuni Maharaj Saheb, combined music and singing with sadhana, bhakti, and karma.

Inspiring Spiritual Guidance for Youth And Social Causes

Namramuni Maharaj is known for his humanitarian efforts and spiritual leadership. He is the founder of Parasdham, a socio-spiritual organisation with a global outreach, and his teachings and initiatives have fostered positive change, touching lives worldwide with messages of peace, compassion, and spiritual awakening. The Jain saint has followers spread across the country and travels to different places to deliver his sermons and inspire people to work for social causes.

While speaking at the gathering, Namramuni Maharaj guided the audience, especially the young members, about sadhana and bhakti and how the practices make difficult journeys easier and take practitioners to the peak of success. He also answered questions from the young members of the audience.

Blend Of Spiritual Sadhana And Cultural Performances

The event - ‘7 in One Utsav – The Steps of Success’, combined cultural arts like singing and music with spiritual concepts like sadhana, bhakti, and karma. The central feature of the gathering was the powerful mantra sadhana of Uvasaggaharam Stotra. This mantra sadhana is celebrated for its profound spiritual energy, according to its proponents.

The evening also featured performances by renowned artists Kailash Kher, Parthiv Gohil, and Geetaben Rabari. A project for the welfare of animals was also inaugurated at the function.