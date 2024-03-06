 Navi Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Krisha Bhandari Embraces Jain Monkhood In Elaborate Diksha Ceremony
Influenced by a sadhvi guru’s shibir four years ago, Krisha solidified her commitment during a pilgrimage from Vashi to Sankheshwar in Gujarat

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 09:24 PM IST
In Vashi, Navi Mumbai, 19-year-old Krisha Bhandari is set to embrace monkhood through a diksha grahan ceremony, marking a historic event in the locality. Having completed her Class 12 studies last year, Krisha’s decision to renounce the world and embark on a spiritual journey traces back to her expression of this desire at the age of 15.

Influenced by a sadhvi guru’s shibir four years ago, Krisha solidified her commitment during a pilgrimage from Vashi to Sankheshwar in Gujarat, a significant Jain site. The Jain community in Vashi is celebrating her diksha with grand processions and festivities, making it a memorable occasion for Krisha and the community.

“During her junior college, Krisha would mostly miss her classes and spend time in religious activities. She also completed her varshitap during that time, where one is supposed to fast every alternate day for 14 months,” Harshal Bhandari, Krisha’s brother told Free Press Journal.

Krisha’s diksha grahan was meant to be special as it was the first-ever diksha ceremony organised in the city. With a grand guru pravesh event, Gachhadhipati Nardevsagar Surishvarji Maharaj and ten other monks were welcomed on Monday. This was followed by Shakrastav Abhishek, haldi, mavera and shramani vandana. On Wednesday, around 250kg gulal was sprayed on the streets of Vashi for the Gulal Bondholi, whereas silver coins and other valuables were donated to mark the Varshidaan event.

Rajendrakumar Duggad, President of Shree Jain Shvetambar Murtipujak Sangh of Vashi Sector 9, which organised the diksha ceremony, said, “Members of the Jain community chose Navi Mumbai for their business very recently and slowly they started connecting with the temples. Only once a Badi Diksha was organised but the most important initial diksha is being conducted for the first time.”

Krisha’s diksha ceremony was filled with colours, music and dance. Thousands of people joined the celebrations to bid farewell to Diksha and immerse themselves in a spiritual atmosphere. A special video song titled ‘Saiyam Mile’ was also launched to mark the ceremony along with extensive publication of the celebrations through social media.

