Jain Entrepreneur Embraces Monkhood: A Journey From Business To Diksha

Leaving behind his life, family and business, a young Jain businessman renounced the world and attained diksha from Vishrutvijayji Maharaj, embracing monkhood on Wednesday. Diksha is a ceremony to embrace monkhood with complete detachment from the world.

Five years after deciding on a future course of life, 27-year-old Sagar Mehta from Dombivali chose the path of self-detachment. A large number of people from the Jain community gathered to celebrate his diksha grahan ceremony, which continued for four days.

Mehta's background and life before choosing 'diksha'

Mehta studied till Class 12 in Mumbai and later shifted to Bengaluru to join his cousin’s packaging material business. His family said that he was never attracted towards spirituality or religion until he was in Mumbai but things changed after he shifted. His family believes that he once watched a three-hour-long video of people embracing diksha and that attracted him towards seeking inner bliss.

Mehta’s father Mahendra said that he had decided to walk on the path of salvation five years ago but the family had strictly denied his wish, thinking of it as a temporary itch.

The family believes that his fate was written 25 years ago when Jain monk Kalapurnasurishvarji Maharaj Saheb visited Dombivali and, while looking at him, asked his parents to not restrict him from embracing diksha in the future.

Mehta's business and future

Mehta’s mother Chandrika said, “Many people from our community and even our close family have embraced diksha and we see it with high regard, but as a mother I was not ready to let go of my son. But his interest in worship kept getting stronger. We all had finally made up our mind to let him go but it was the most difficult decision for my younger son Jainam, as both the brothers are emotionally very attached.”

Back in Bengaluru, Mehta handed over the entire business to his cousin and returned to Mumbai. Shree Neminath Shvetambar Murtipujak Tapagachh Jain Sangh Dombivali West hosted the celebration, which included mehendi, spiritual programmes and Varshidaan – donation of all the belongings.

Dhirajlal Gandhi, the Sangh president said, “In the last 50 years, this is the first diksha ceremony in the Vagad Sat Chovisi community happening in Dombivali. More than 2,000 people joined to witness this historic event and seek blessings.”