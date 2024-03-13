Mumbai: Jains Hail Renaming King's Circle Railway Station As Tirthankar Parshvanath, After 23rd Tirthankara

The Jains residing in central Mumbai have welcomed the state government's decision to rechristen the King's Circle station as Tirthankar Parshvanath, who is 23rd in the line of 24 supreme spiritual teachers revered by the community. The name-change proposal, meant for other six suburban stations as well, was forwarded by parliamentarian Rahul Shewale to get rid of the colonial past.

Reasons behind the name

The MP reasoned that the King's Circle station near Matunga be renamed after Tirthankar Parshvanath because of two main reasons: first, the neighbourhood has a sizable Jain population and second that Shastrapana Parshwanath Derasar, the first Jain temple in Matunga that was built 75 years ago, is also near the station.

Derasar secretary Kulinkant Ravji said that 100 years back, a lot of Jains migrated to Matunga and Dadar along with the businessmen from the community. As a need for a temple arose with the rising population, a businessman from the community built this derasar on his own land. “This derasar is the first 'dharma sthanak' (religious spot) in the area and all sects of Jain Deravasis worship here. There were talks to change the name of King’s Circle to Bhagwan Parshwanath a few years ago as well. We have been happy since then.”

Ex-Mumbai deputy mayor and corporator from Matunga, Babubhai Bhawanji, had written to Shewale in the past, demanding to change the name of the railway station. “The surrounding area has a lot of derasaras, and is home to a large Jain population. We have been trying for many years to bring the change in the name and finally it is coming closer to reality,” he added. Shri Vardhaman Sthanakvasi Jain Shravak Sangh, Dadar, managing trustee Anil Dharod remarked, “It is a moment of pride for us as for the first time after independence the Jain community is being given such importance.”

Now, don't ask what's in a name

- Currey Road to be rechristened Lalbaug

- Sandhurst Road to Dongri

- Marine Lines to Mumbadevi

- Charni Road to Girgaon

- Cotton Green to Kalachowki

- Dockyard to Mazgaon