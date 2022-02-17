Mumbai: Jagannath Bhatankar Marg to remain no entry amid work on Sewri Worli Elevated Connector

In a notification on Wednesday, the Mumbai Traffic Police has announced vehicular restrictions from February 16 to September 30 next year as MMRDA has taken up work for Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector. The notification read that Jagannath Bhatankar Marg will remain a No Entry for vehicular traffic and motorists on Jagannath Bhatankar Marg from Elphinstone Junction can take a left turn then proceed through the south-bound of Senapati Bapat Marg and take a right turn from Vadacha Naka towards NM Joshi Marg, Dhanmill Naka. The restrictions have been put in place to prevent and inconvenience to the public, said police.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 07:00 AM IST