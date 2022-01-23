Mumbai: MMRDA completes Bandongari Hillock retaining wall work to prevent landslide

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority(MMRDA) has completed the retaining wall covering the Bandongari Hillock at Western Express Highway to prevent landslide mishaps anymore, especially in the rainy season. Soon, idea will be called in so to give an artistic look to this new wall said, SVR Srinivas, the MMRDA commissioners to the Free Press Journal.

In 2020, there was a major landslide on the WEH near Kandivali Bandongari Hillock due to heavy rains affecting traffic movement. Though there was no casualty or injury in the landslide, traffic remained affected for a few days after the incident. Following which the MMRDA, which is responsible to maintain and take care of WEH had come up with a plan to put up a wall to protect the road and motorists from the possible landslide during the monsoon seasons.

MMRDA Commissioner Srinivas further stated that the life span of these methodology is high it is almost permanent solution.

The Bandongari Hillock has got prestressed buttress retaining wall. Wires have been anchored on parent rock which does not allow loose rock or mass of rock to collapse. Also weep holes have been put so the rainwater will have an easy flow.

In fact, other government agencies like PWD, BMC are in touch with MMRDA to understand the methodology so same can be adopted at Mumbai -Pune Expressway Ghat section among other such similar places where danger of landslide is there, said an official.

