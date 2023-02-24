e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: ISRO organises three-day exhibition at VJTI

Swapnil SakhareUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
ISRO Exhibition, VJTI, Matunga | Swapnil Sakhare
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has organized a three-day exhibition from February 24 to 26 at the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) in Matunga, Mumbai.

The event is open to all age groups free of cost and will showcase various launch vehicles and satellites, a humanoid robot, a smart space robot, space sensors, and actuators.

This exhibition provides an excellent opportunity for people to learn about the advancements in space technology and explore the wonders of the universe.

