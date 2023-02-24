Mumbai: ISRO organises three-day exhibition at VJTI

ISRO Exhibition, VJTI, Matunga | Swapnil Sakhare

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has organized a three-day exhibition from February 24 to 26 at the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) in Matunga, Mumbai.

ISRO's exhibition at VJTI, Matunga | Swapnil Sakhare

The event is open to all age groups free of cost and will showcase various launch vehicles and satellites, a humanoid robot, a smart space robot, space sensors, and actuators.

School students at the ISRO's exhibition | Swapnil Sakhare

This exhibition provides an excellent opportunity for people to learn about the advancements in space technology and explore the wonders of the universe.

