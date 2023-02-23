Mumbai: ISRO's 3-day exhibition from Feb 24 to have launch vehicles, satellites on display

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has organised a three-day exhibition from February 24 to 26 at the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) in Matunga, Mumbai.

The event is open to all age groups free of cost and will showcase various launch vehicles and satellites, a humanoid robot, a smart space robot, space sensors, and actuators.

This exhibition provides an excellent opportunity for people to learn about the advancements in space technology and explore the wonders of the universe.

Scientists, Engineers to interact with visitors

The exhibition will also feature senior engineers and scientists from the space agency, who will interact with visitors and share their experiences and knowledge.

This interactive session will provide a unique opportunity for visitors to gain insights into the functioning of ISRO and its contributions to space research and technology.

ISRO to guide students

Apart from showcasing their technology and innovations, ISRO will also offer guidance to students on how to join the organization. This will be particularly useful for students who aspire to work in the field of space research and technology.

“Blast off into the wonders of space with ISRO! Discover the marvels of our universe at our upcoming exhibition.” VJTI tweeted.

