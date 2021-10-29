Mumbai: IRS officer Misra creates veena raag to honour cow

The Gujarati Seva Samaj, Mumbai recently organised a festival to celebrate the sacred cow. At the event in Vile Parle, titled Gau Ratri: A Tribute to Mother Power, cow milk and ghee, etc were distributed to those in attendance. Indian Revenue Service officer Suvir Misra, who is also a noted veena player, created and played an exclusive ‘Gau Raag’ at the event, which was attended by Mahamadleshwar Swami Shree Vishweswaranand Giriji Maharaj of the Sanyaas Ashram and Mumbai BJP vice-president Acharya Pavan Tripathi.

The event was organised by the Gujarati Seva Samaj-Mumbai’s founder head Bimal Bhuta, who is also the Mumbai BJP secretary, along with samaj members, including Nilesh Galia, Rupa Mehta, Hirav Patel, Dhaval Chheda, Bakulesh Thakkar, Nimisha Trivedi, and Shubhendu Bhuta.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 02:52 AM IST