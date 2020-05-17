Mumbai: IPS officer who cleared Wadhawan bros' travel is back at work

Mumbai: IPS Officer Amitabh Gupta has resumed his duties as the Principal Secretary (Special) in the Maharashtra Home Department. Gupta last month hogged headlines after he had allowed tainted brothers Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, who are accused in the Yes Bank scam, and 21 others to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar during lockdown.

"Gupta has joined office again. He was exonerated by the panel probing his role and a decision was taken accordingly," a senior officer from the Home Department told FPJ on Saturday.

He said the government has issued a stern warning to Gupta to not cross his jurisdiction in future. After much controversy, the state government had sent Gupta on a compulsory leave by announcing an inquiry by the Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik.