Mumbai: IPCA Launches Second Phase Of Project S.O.R.T. After Treating 2 Lakh Kg Of Wet Waste In Past Two Years

Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA) announced the second phase of Project S.O.R.T. (Segregation Of waste for Recycling and Treatment) in Mumbai. In the past two years, Project S.O.R.T. has been implemented in 43 locations and has treated 2,00,000 kg of wet waste.

On Friday, IPCA and Motherson Group announced the culmination of the second phase of their waste segregation, recycle and treatment project. This project is a CSR flagship of Motherson Group which has been implemented by IPCA since 2017. This ground-breaking initiative, implemented in Mumbai with the support of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has successfully revolutionized the onsite waste treatment at 43 identified societies and educational institutions in 43 locations of Mumbai over the past two years.

The culmination and felicitation ceremony held to celebrate this significant milestone marked the successful completion of the project, that has diverted a substantial amount of organic waste from landfills and generated valuable manure. One of the key features of this project has been the installation of Aerobins in selected societies. These Aerobins are specially designed to convert organic waste into high-quality manure within a cycle of 40 days.

Dr Radha Goyal, Deputy Director of IPCA, said, "Project S.O.R.T. is a landmark initiative in the realm of waste management. By efficiently segregating and treating waste at the source, we are not only reducing the burden on landfills but also creating valuable manure that can be used to enrich our soils. The success of the Project has laid a strong foundation, and with this, we have expanded our reach and impact even further.

The BMC's involvement in Project S.O.R.T. has been crucial in facilitating the on-ground execution of the project, ensuring that the necessary infrastructure and resources are in place resulting in the project’s success led to effective waste management. Followed by the success of S.O.R.T. Mumbai Phase II, the third phase will include 50 locations, with 45 societies and 5 educational institutions.

Ajay Garg, Secretary of IPCA, said, "Our collaboration with the Motherson Group and the BMC has been instrumental in driving the success of this project. Over the past two years, we have implemented Project S.O.R.T. in 43 locations, including 38 societies and 5 educational institutions, treated approximately 200,000 kg of wet waste and harvested 10,000 kg of compost."

The Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA) is a non-governmental organization dedicated to promoting sustainable environmental practices. Motherson Group is a diversified global manufacturing specialist and one of the world's largest and fastest-growing automotive suppliers for OEMs.