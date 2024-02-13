Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Secures ₹1.50 Crore CSR Funds For Expanding QR Code Model In Waste Management

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Launches QR Code Model to Streamline Waste Management | FPJ

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has bagged corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds amounting to Rs1.50 crore from a leading multinational bank for the implementation of the quick response (QR) code model to monitor and streamline the daily door-to-door waste management process across the twin-city.

Buoyed by the success of the pilot project, which was launched in one of the wards last year, the MBMC had decided to expand the mechanism across the twin-city on the virtue of CSR funding. The proposal inviting corporate houses received a positive response from the bank.

“After the success of the pilot project which led to a jump of nearly 90% in the at-source segregation, we are now prepared to replicate the QR-based model at all residential, industrial and commercial establishments across the twin-city,” said civic chief-Sanjay Katkar.

Cost of the project and other details

The cost of the project is pegged at Rs1.48 crore which includes, trained manpower, software, maintenance, one-time QR printing, society and citizen engagement by the start-up. The project will cover over 3 lakh households and commercial establishments. During waste collection, the sanitary workers scan the unique QR code affixed at the entrance of the house and record their feedback, to make sure whether the segregation of waste was done at the source or not.

The workers then click photographs of bins, which are dumped with non-segregated garbage and upload them on a software, which has been designed and developed by a start-up under the flagship project of the Central government to encourage innovative ideas, start-up culture and entrepreneurship.

A war-room will be set up at the civic headquarters where officials will monitor the software to conduct a detailed study of the output and approach non-complying households. From geo tagging and data collection to real-time monitoring of waste collection and segregation a complaint module has also been devised in which citizens can directly file complaints/requests on the app and track its progress and resolution on a real-time basis.