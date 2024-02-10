Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC’s Power Packed 2-Day 'Vision @ 2047' Conclave Ends On Productive Note

MBMC chief- Sanjay Katkar addressing the event |

From an array of topics ranging - women in leadership roles, environment and youth, digital empowerment for women to liveability index, sustainable city branding, impact of technology on education, effectiveness of school-based health education programs, education policy/reforms, and safe city- “Vision @ 2047” (innovate, connect and prosper)- the two-day conclave organized by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) ended on a productive note on Saturday.

The conclave witnessed power-packed brainstorming and productive sessions with the ultimate culmination of eminent speakers and experts under one common platform. Speakers and experts including- Preethi Maroli (global brand building consultant, board member of US based NGO-BookWallah), Dr. Vinaya Shetty (founder president of VIN Management Consultants), Arvind Jagtap (poet, lyricist, and scriptwriter), Tarun Singh Chauhan (founder of brand consulting firm-TSC), D. Shivanand (retired director general of police), Dr. Dnyaneshwar Mulay (member of National Human Rights Commission), Francis Joseph (educationist), Dr. Amol Annadate (author and medical entrepreneur), and Dr. Sudhir Gavhane (former vice-chancellor of YCMOU and MGM)- not only shared their views and suggestions but also responded to queries raised by participating citizens during the question and answer session.

D. Shivanand (retired director general of police) with MBMC chief- Sanjay Katkar |

MBMC officials-Kalpana Pimple and Deepak Khambit threw light on various welfare programs and infrastructure development works being undertaken in the twin-city. Metropolitan commissioner (NMRDA)-Satish Kumar Khadke, legislator- Pratap Sarnaik, Geeta Jain, former legislator-Muzaffar Hussain, Prof. Sudhir Gavhane and Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) chief- Anilkumar Pawar who were amongst those who registered their participation, appreciated MBMC chief- Sanjay Katkar for hosting such an important event for the first time across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Thanking all the speakers, staffers, and stakeholders for their valuable ideas and suggestions, Katkar said, “The conclave was productive and abundant knowledge was gained. Inputs given by experts will be incorporated in the vision document and tabled before the government for an official nod for implementation.” The conclave aimed at preparing a vision document towards the all-round development of the twin-city was hosted at the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium in Kashimira.