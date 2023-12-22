Mumbai: Interstate ATM Tampering Gang Busted; 6 Arrested

Representational photo |

Mumbai: An interstate gang involved in tampering ATMs to steal money has been busted with the arrests of six history-sheeters. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the accused lived together in Airoli and have been named in 11 similar offences registered in Prayagraj, said Kurar police station Senior Inspector Shashikant Jagdale.

Describing their modus operandi, the senior inspector said that they covered the cash dispenser with tape because the money would get stuck. When the confused customer left the ATM, they removed the tape and collected the cash.

Man files police complaint after he doesn't receive cash

On December 21, a man tried to withdraw Rs 2,000 from an HDFC ATM near Shivalaya Temple in Malad East. The amount got debited from the machine; however, it didn't dispense the cash, prompting the aggrieved to lodge a police complaint. Subsequently, the cops scanned the CCTV footage of the spot and spotted a suspicious auto-rickshaw bearing registration number MH04HJ1405.

Cops seize 10 ATM cards from the accused

The vehicle was seen heading towards Appapada, and it was accordingly intercepted at the rickshaw stand. All the accused 29-year-old Ramu Ram alias Aaditya Bharia; 22-year-old Suraj Tiwari; 24-year-old Sandeep Kumar Yadav; 36-year-old Ashok Yadav; 40-year-old Rakesh Kumar Yadav; and 31-year-old Ravikumar Yadav were present in the auto. The cops seized 10 ATM cards of different banks, the rickshaw, Rs 2,000 cash, 27 tapes, 25 adhesive pouches, and plastic strips from them.

“The accused have confessed to committing similar crimes in Andheri, Oshiwara, Mumbra, and Samata Nagar areas,” said Inspector Jagdale.