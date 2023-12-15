Mumbai: AAP Leader Shares Video Of Plastic Clip Attached To Block Kotak ATM From Dispensing Cash In Andheri |

Mumbai: Ruben Mascarenhas, the working president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Mumbai, recently shed light on a devious ATM scam through a video posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The video posted by the AAP leader on his account captured at Kotak Mahindra Bank's ATM in Andheri's Chakala, showed a unique trick used by scammers to prevent ATMs from dispensing cash.

"A strip of painted plastic was affixed over the cash dispensing part of the ATM. So the machine is completely functional but the money doesn't come out of the machine," wrote the AAP leader in the caption of the video while explaining the trick used by scammers.

ATM Scam Alert:



Just came across an ATM Scam at @KotakBankLtd ATM at Chakala, Andheri East, Mumbai.



A strip of painted plastic was affixed over the cash dispensing part of the ATM. So the machine is completely functional but the money doesn't come out of the machine. — Ruben Mascarenhas (@rubenmasc) December 14, 2023

Video Shows The Plastic Clip Trick

In the video, Mascarenhas demonstrates the scam technique by revealing a plastic clip coloured to match the ATM's cash dispensing slot. This clip, when strategically placed over the cash dispensing area, allows the machine to function normally, giving the illusion that it is operational. However, the money does not come out, leaving customers confused.

Once the plastic clip hinders the cash withdrawal process, unsuspecting customers believe there is a malfunction with the ATM. Seizing this opportunity, the culprits later arrive to retrieve the money. Fortunately, the vigilant CCTV system alerted the bank's ATM vendor, who promptly notified the police.

Similar Incident Reported In Uttar Pradesh

In a similar incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, Hussainganj police arrested two individuals from Pratapgarh on July 17 for their involvement in tampering with ATMs and stealing money. The accused ingeniously used plastic clips to obstruct the cash dispenser, later removing them to abscond with the cash. Their targets were often secluded ATMs lacking security personnel, and they frequently preyed on elderly individuals.

Legal Action Taken

The arrested individuals were found in possession of ₹29,000 in stolen cash. They now face charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including cheating.