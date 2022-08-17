e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Intermittent rains with no waterlogging on Wednesday

8 short circuits, 14 tree falls & 5 house collapses reported.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 09:56 PM IST
article-image
A motorist makes his way through a street during a heavy rain shower in Mumbai | AFP

The city received intermittent rainfall throughout the day on Wednesday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Colaba observatory recorded 24.6 mm and the Santacruz observatory recorded 57 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Wednesday. No water logging was recorded throughout the day, while a few incidents of trees and houses collapsing were reported.

According to the IMD, the Colaba observatory recorded 1,558.8 mm of rainfall while the Santacruz observatory recorded 2,012.1 mm of the season's total rainfall. In the last 24 hours ending at 8 am, the city received 49.30 mm, the eastern suburb recorded 56.61 mm and the western suburb recorded 62.20 mm of rainfall.

On Wednesday the sky remained cloudy but light showers were witnessed at some places, while some areas received heavy rainfall. Sources from the BMC's Disaster Management Cell said, eight incidents of short circuits were reported while tree falls were reported at 14 places and five house collapse reports came in. There were no injuries reported due to these incidents.

Meanwhile, the seven lakes supplying water to the city now have 13,90,274 million litres of water stock, against the total capacity of 14,47,000 million litres. This stock will be sufficient for Mumbai for the next 361 days. With this, the city is now short of only 57,399 million litres of water stock to get an uninterrupted water supply throughout the year.

