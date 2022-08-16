Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour leads to waterlogging in low-lying areas

A motorist makes his way through a street during a heavy rain shower in Mumbai on August 16, 2022. | AFP

The city and suburbs were lashed by heavy rainfall on Tuesday resulting in water logging in low-lying areas. The two sub-ways Andheri and Malad were closed for traffic for some time and further the heavy downpour resulted in traffic snarls in some localities. However, despite the rain, BEST and local train services were running smoothly.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), from 8 am to 5:30 pm on Tuesday, the city received 45.02 mm, the eastern suburb 43.72 mm and the western suburb received 53.63 mm of rainfall. The highest rainfall of 83 mm was recorded in Kandivali on Tuesday afternoon.

Some low-lying areas including Sakkar Panchayat, SIES College, Wadala, Andheri subway, and Malad subway were flooded in the morning. Malad subway was closed for traffic in the afternoon but was open in next 15 minutes after water was drained out, said a civic official. Around half a foot of water was accumulated in Hindmata area for an hour. Traffic was affected due to water logging on the south side of JJ bridge, said a traffic official.

Despite the rain, local train services of CR and WR were running as usual. According to WR, spokesperson, no major waterlogging was reported in the suburban section on Tuesday, and most of the local services were running as per schedule. Similarly, a CR spokesperson claimed that besides the city witnessing heavy rains on Tuesday, local services on all corridors were running normally.

BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade also claimed that all the buses were running as per schedule.

A few incidents of short circuit, house, and tree collapse were reported in the city throughout the day. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Rainfall from 8 am to 2 pm

City

Haji Ali Pumping Stn – 61 mm

SWD Workshop Dadar-59 mm

Byculla Fire Stn – 56 mm

D Ward /G S Ward Office – 55 mm

Malbar Hill – 53 mm

Wadala Fire Stn – 48 mm

Eastern Suburbs

Bhandup Complex -46 mm

Vikhroli Fire Stn – 40 mm

Chembur Fire Stn / S Ward Office / BP Office Vikhroli (W) – 39 mm

M/W Ward Office / Gawanpada Fire Stn- 35 mm

Western Suburbs

Kandivali fire Stn -83 mm

Chincholi Fire Stn – 78 mm

Dahisar Fire Stn- 76 mm

R/C Ward Office- 75 mm

Kandivali Work Shop -74 mm

86% of rainfall till date

The required rain for the season from June- September is 2,318 mm. To date 86 per cent of rainfall has been recorded. IMD Santacruz observatory recorded 1,955 mm of rainfall till 8:30 am on Tuesday and 46.4 mm from 8:30 am-2:30 pm taking the total rainfall figure to 2001.4 mm. Records show that every area in the city and suburbs witnessed over 50 mm of rain in six hours from 8 am-2 pm.