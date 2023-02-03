Mumbai: Inter-state drugs racket busted, sedatives, cough syrup bottles worth Rs 5 cr seized | ANI

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an inter-state drug trafficking syndicate supplying narcotics to Mumbai and arrested one person. Agency officials seized 1,32,000 illicitly diverted alprazolam tablets and 2,400 codeine based cough syrup (CBCS) bottles valued at Rs5 crore from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

According to the NCB, an input was received about a Mumbai-based syndicate actively involved in inter-state trafficking of illicitly diverted pharmaceutical drugs. A person named S Yadav from Dombivali was identified for involvement in procurement and further distribution in Dharavi and adjoining areas.

An NCB official said Uttar Pradesh and Bihar-based local syndicates were supplying the contraband through inter-state transport companies and several fake medical/ pharma entities were created for it. Input was gathered that a huge consignment was scheduled to arrive in Mumbai but was postponed owing to heightened security checks in view of Republic Day. Further probe led to identification of a specific consignment which was in transit to a courier company in Navi Mumbai.

At the courier firm’s office on Thursday, the suspected parcel was secured and Yadav was intercepted. During preliminary questioning, he admitted to the knowledge of a consignment of 220 boxes of alprazolam in two cartons. Further questioning revealed that Yadav had booked a local transporter through an online application to handover the cartons to a receiver in Govandi.

Another NCB team intercepted the vehicle containing cartons of cough syrup bottles in Mankhurd.

As per the NCB, a well-spread network of peddlers in Govandi, Thane and Dharavi is being monitored. In view of the bulk seizure, an in-depth investigation has been initiated.

