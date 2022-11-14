Mumbai: Inquisitive bunch of kidos ask CM Shinde all sorts of questions as he celebrates Children’s Day at Parel school

FPJ

Mumbai: School children from Parel’s Dr Shirodkar High School on Monday received a unique Children’s Day gift as Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde visited the schools and interacted with the students while answering a slew of questions from them. Students also made it a point to take selfies with the Chief Minister who readily participated in the activity.

At the outset, CM, in a bid to directly connect with them, told the students that ‘’I am here not as the Chief Minister but as one of you to refresh the memories of my school days. The Children's Day celebration lasted for about an hour as the Chief Minister interacted with the children.

Students to CM Shinde: 'Did your teachers/parents beat you?'

When a student asked the Chief Minister if he was beaten by his parents and teachers, the Chief Minister laughed and recounted his memories of Municipal School No 23 in Kisannagar, Thane. ‘’A teacher named Raghunath Parab used to punish the students. I have had a passion for helping others since my childhood,’’ he replied. He told the students that he came into politics after pursuing social work.

When asked about why he doesn't shave, Mr Shinde replied, ‘’My guru Dharmaveer Ananad Dighe used to keep a beard so I also started keeping the beard. However, I removed the beard at the time of my marriage.’’

Students to CM Shinde: 'Why do you wear white clothes?'

In response to a question on why he wears white clothing, the Chief Minister said that he likes white color because it blends with all colours.

He said that the number of children going to schools should be increased in schools imparting education in their mother tongue, adding that efforts will definitely be made to increase the number of students in Marathi schools in a competitive world.

Mr Shinde advised students to play outdoor games especially during the present day of mobile phones. ‘’I like to play and watch football and cricket. We used to play outdoor games all the time. Students should play outdoor games even in the era of mobile phones,’’ he noted.