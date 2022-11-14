Indore: Childline celebrates Children's Day; aims at making the city 'child friendly'

Children participated in various fun activities during the program | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A program was organised by Indore Childline on the occasion of Children’s Day on Monday. The program was organised with the aim of making Indore child friendly. Around 200 children from Aas organisation participated in the program.

Talking about the event, childline coordinator, Rahul Gothane told,“The program was organised at the organisation’s headquarters from 10:30 am to 3 pm. Various fun activities like games were conducted to engage children. Apart from entertaining children, these activities also educated them and taught them about good manners and government schemes.”

He further added that the sole purpose of the program was to make children comfortable with each other, which will eventually lead to a child friendly city.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal, additional collector Abhay Arvind Bedekar and district program officer of Women and Child Development department Ramniwas Budheliya were the chief guests at the program.