Children's Day 2022: Sudhanshu Pandey, Digangana Suryavanshi, Simba Nagpal and others reveal life-changing childhood moments

Actors and their good behaviour are looked up by countless fans. On Children’s Day, The Free Press Journal speaks to various stars about that one moment when they were kids which was life-changing for them.

Digangana Suryavanshi

“As a kid, I once broke my tooth and I was embarrassed. On that same day, I had oiled my hair and we went to a mall but I just wanted to cover my face and walk around. There, I participated in a contest in which I had to write something about my mom. I thought I wrote the worst but surprisingly, I won. However, I didn't want to go on stage and click a picture. Eventually, my mom asked me to go and told me that it doesn't matter how you look but what matters is what you've done. She told me I can't be disrespectful and that stayed with me. That's the day I realised that you can smile and be yourself even when certain things aren't going your way.”

Sunny Hinduja

“My dad had once told me that whatever work you do in life, do it with all your heart and concentration and if you’re not able to do it, then don’t do it. This is what I’ve learned from my dad when I was a kid. And I’ve tried to apply this learning in different situations and circumstances in life.”

Sudhanshu Pandey

“My best childhood memory would be a motivational speaker's book which I read as a small child. It stuck to me because it only spoke about how your mind can actually make things happen and how thinking positively in the direction you want to go can actually make that happen. So that stayed with me for the longest time.”

Apoorva Arora

“My favourite memory from my childhood is with my nani because she used to dote on me so much that I would get a gift on my parents’ birthdays as well. And also because she let me experiment with her hair when my mother wasn’t home.”

Deven Bhojani

“When I was seven or eight years old, I remember we had returned from a trip and I excitedly showed a towel to my parents. Mom was shocked. I smiled and winked at her. Her anger continued, ‘Why did you steal it?” I confidently said, ‘There was no one from the hotel in the room to see me keeping the towel in my bag.’ Then my dad intervened, ‘Yes, no one from the hotel caught you stealing the towel but God did.’ I was shaken and that was the biggest life lesson I learnt.”

Simba Nagpal

“When I was 13, my mother had come to my hostel to meet the warden. The meeting was for the hostel fees, and I happened to witness how my mother gave away almost all her money. This made me not just realise the value of money at a young age, but also how beautiful some relations are in life - that they’re just beyond money. I still remember how much I missed my mother when she left. She didn’t want to leave and I didn’t want her to go either. Her love and affection towards me made me realise the value of relations in life.”

Shafaq Naaz

“When I was in school, I had to do a project. While everyone had a helping hand, I had no one to help me out. In the end, the teacher had to help me pull it together, but this taught me an incredible lesson that one should always look out for themselves and help themselves - and not depend on others. Your path is your own to walk on and while you may meet various people on your journey who can show you the way, no one can walk your path for you. And this applies even now.”

Sunayana Fozdar

“One memory that stayed with me as a child was at every birthday of mine… my mother used to take me to an ashram and there we used to celebrate it with all the kids together. So that has stayed with me and now I feel that we should celebrate together, especially with those who are less fortunate. That was inculcated in me when I was very young and it has stayed with me till now.”