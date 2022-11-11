Children's Day 2022: 5 restaurants in Mumbai to enjoy a fun-filled food with your children

One of the most favourite day of the year is completely devoted to the happiness and laughter of the children. Usually this day is celebrated in school by participating in various fun activities. But you can make it more memorable for them by taking them out for a special food treat as some places in the city have planned special events and special menu for kids to have fun. What's more, there are a host of offers at eateries where kids can indulge and feel special. We bring to you five places in Mumbai where you can take your kids and let them have fun-filled and memorable day.

Seeds of Life:

Seeds of Life, a vibrant and healthy cafe in Juhu and Bandra, has a special kids' menu for Children's Day. They have come up with some really creative ideas with ingredients that children like. Expect peanut butter, cacao, and butter in a peanut butter smoothie. There are also customisable margherita pizzas that are made using a whole-wheat base, which is a great way to provide your kids with essential nutrients through fresh veggies. You can also chose from variety of sandwiches with your child's favorite spread from the options like pesto, cheese, and hummus. Filling options include mushrooms, paneer, tofu, bell peppers, American corn, zucchini, avocado, and broccoli. If your kids like to go the classic way of indulgence, treat them with peanut butter toast and delicious sliders filled with mixed vegetable patties.

Where: Juhu and Bandra West.

Contact: +91 96533 36089

Price: INR 800 for two.

HomeSlice:

In case you are not planning to take your children out, give them a special activity to discover the hidden chef in them. HomeSlice has introduced a DIY pizza kit which comes with a manual to make delicious pizzas at home. Give them a day in the kitchen without worrying for the post mess and let them make their favourite slices of personalised pizzas. You can choose from pizza funghetta, marinated mushroom pizza, tomato pizza, and honey and chilli pizza along with a variety of pastas and salads.

Where: Goregaon East

Contact: +91 77009 01226

Price: INR 450 for one

Gelato:

Who doesn't like eating ice cream? But eating the same old flavor is getting outdated. If you want to treat your children with some different-flavoured ice creams, you must take them to visit the Coppetto outlets in Bandra, and Juhu, which will give you the true essence of Italian-style dessert experiance. Choose from a host of flavours like Sicilian Pistachio, Dark Chocolate, and Raspberry Sorbet, or relishing their exotic seasonal favorites along with many more exciting additions.

Where: Bandra and Juhu

Contact- +91 93261 24347

Price: INR 500 for two

Finch:

Finch has covered all of the children's favorites on a single platter, like an Oreo shake, cutie smileys, yummilicious Penne Pasta in Mix Sauce, a Margherita Pizza slice, and a banana walnut muffin. There are many fun activities as well to complete your child's day on a high note.

Andheri East

Contact: +91 99209 10619

Price: INR 1,500 for two.

The Game Café:

Your really don't want to miss a treat with your children at The Game Café, as the place officers an illustrious options in the menu that children love the most. From french fries, potato wedges, or smileys, to Mexican nachos; yummy cheese chili toast, classic hand-made pizzas, margherita pizza, Greek pizza, basil pesto pizza, and many more.

Indulge yourself with children's fun activities like bungee soccer, air walk, indoor cricket, and tweens 'n' tots.

At Atria Mall, Worli

Contact: +91 74004 40055

Price: INR 1,400 for two