Children's Day 2022: 3 kids' favourite recipes to make your little one's day perfect

With November 14, just a day away, parents must be eagerly waiting to make their little ones happy. Kids look forward to Children's Day all year because they are pampered and loved by everyone, and what could be more beautiful for them than to gift them some delicious finger-licking food?

So to treat your munchkins with delicacies that will make their taste buds tickle, we bring it to you three easy-to-make recipes, and we bet you they are going to love them too.

Veg mini pizza:

Ingredients:

Pizza dough 40gm

Pizza sauce 20gm

Cheese mix 20gm

Pizza seasoning 2gm

Cherry tomato 5gm

Method:

To make this pizza, start by bringing a mini pizza base, and on that, spread the pizza sauce. Later, add the cheese to the sauce. And for the toppings, cut the cherry tomato in half and place it on top of the pizza. And then bake the pizza until its base has become crispy.

Pink sauce pasta:

Ingredients:

Penne pasta 50gm

Bechamel sauce 40gm

Tomato sauce 20gm

Parmesan cheese 5gm

Salt 2gm

Method:

Firstly, boil the pasta until it's fully cooked, and for the sauce, preheat a pan, add butter to it after it melts, add the garlic to it, and sauté it for a while. Then, add the red and white sauces to the pan. Season the sauce with salt. And after the sauce is fully mixed and cooked, drop the boiled pasta into the sauce and toss. The last step is to add the grated Parmesan cheese to the pasta. And now the pasta is ready to eat.

Oreo shake:

Ingredients:

Oreo biscuit 20gm

Chocolate

Sauce 10gm

Milk 50gm

Vanilla ice cream 30gm

Method:

To make the delicious oreo shake, start by bringing a blender to the kitchen and adding the ingredients: milk, oreos, chocolate sauce, and vanilla ice cream.

And blend until the mixture forms a nice shake, then pour into the glass and serve.