Children’s Day 2022: Let your child live in a fantasy world for a day with these 7 exciting children's audio stories

Listening to stories has been an integral part of our childhood. It opened doors to worlds of fantasy, creativity, mystery and great excitement! However, with parents being busy and living in nuclear families with a mobile phone in every hand has taken that precious activity of childhood miles away. On this Children's day, bring back those times for your children and help them spend time away from mobile and computer screens with an exciting book. share that gift with your children too - enjoy screen free time your kids by listening to these popular and awesome celebrity-narrated titles.

The Weirdies Get Weirder

Written by Michael Buckley; Narrated by Kate Winslet

The Weirdie Triplets and Miss Emily are settling into Deadeye Manor when their parents appear from the dead! Worse, they want Barnacle, Melancholy, and Garlic back, sparking an extraordinary effort to demonstrate that Miss Emily is the best parent for them. Will the family be granted justice? Will the triplets' ridiculous fundraisers to pay for the lawyer be successful? What's with all the raccoons in the courtroom? The only way to find out is to listen to the tragic, troubling, and absurd story of how the Weirdies become more bizarre.

Inni and Bobo Find Each Other

Written by Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu; Narrated by Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan

Animal lover little Inni found her new best friend, the scruffy-looking, floppy-eared Bobo, in an animal adoption centre. What follows is a beautiful story not just about the bond between Inni and Bobo but learning about empathy and imperative life lessons, and most importantly, about opening one's heart and home—which is what life is all about.

Peppa Pig: Peppa’s Winter Wonderland

Written by Ladybird; Narrated by John Sparkes

Listen to a collection of the top 10 newly recorded audio stories based on the hit TV show Peppa Pig in this audiobook. Wrap up warm with Peppa and her friends in this cozy winter-themed collection with stories including Mr Potato's Christmas Show, Snow, Ice Skating, Cold Winter's Day, Santa's Grotto, Santa's Visit, George's Woolly Hat, Father Christmas and Winter Games.

Over The Hills and Far Away

Written by Nikky Smedley; Narrated by Nikky Smedley

Are you interested in knowing what it was like to be a Teletubby in one of the popular children's TV programmes Teletubbies, which first aired in 1997? Listen to Nikky Smedley himself narrate his experience of enacting as teletubby in this audiobook.

The Paper Dolls and Other Stories

Written by Nikky Smedley; Narrated by Nikky Smedley

Listen to this brilliant collection of stories that takes you through a fantastical adventure with the paper dolls who are in search of missing treasure and practice counting to ten with Ted!

What the Ladybird Heard at Christmas

Written by Julia Donaldson; Narrated by Alexander Armstrong

Enjoy this fun packed number which is also one of the best selling series from the award winning Julia Donaldson on the story of Ladybird visiting her friend spider for the festive season.

How the Onion Got Its Layers

Written by Sudha Murty; Narrated by Neha Karen, Sagarika Shazneen, and Shalini Vikrant.

Have you ever wondered why your mom cries when she cuts an onion? Surprisingly, there is an interesting story behind it! Listen to Sudha Murty narrate the story behind onions having so many layers and why we cry when we cut one, in her usual style of inimitable wit and simplicity.

