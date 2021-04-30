Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea and other 15 inmates from Byculla women prison test negative for COVID-19

Mumbai: Almost 14 days after Indrani Mukerjea and 38 other women inmates of Byculla women jail tested positive for COVID-19, Indrani and 15 others from the group tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday.

After a woman tested positive from one of the barracks with 50 women of Mumbai women prison in Byculla, a test was carried out for 350 women inmates from the woman jail. Around 39 inmates including Indrani Mukerjea – the prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora - tested positive for the virus.

All the 39 inmates were shifted to ES Patanwala Urdu School at Byculla, a temporary COVID care and quarantine centre, that has been created to accommodate inmates from the Mumbai women’s prison and Arthur Road prison as well. "After Indrani and 15 others tested negative they were shifted to other rooms in the temporary centre. A Covid test will again be carried out after seven days to check the stability. Further, as per doctor's suggestion, inmates who were tested negative will be shifted to the respective jail," said an official.

Taking medical grounds of Covid positive report Indrani Mukerjea had applied for bail in the court. The Bombay High Court recently called for a fresh medical report of Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the high-profile murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. The high court has ordered the authorities of Byculla women's prison to submit the report by May 3.

However, the jail authorities had prepared a video of Mukerjea to produce before the court to show her medical status.