Mumbai: Indian Navy to display decommissioned INFAC T-80 at Kalyan's Durgadi sea fort

The decommissioned Indian Naval Fast Attack Craft T-80

Mumbai: Indian Navy and Smart Kalyan Dombivli Corporation Ltd (SKDCL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on November 2, Wednesday, to display the decommissioned Indian Naval Fast Attack Craft T-80 as a memorial at Durgadi Sea Fort in Kalyan.

The decommissioned T-80 will be displayed to commemorate 365th anniversary of the establishment of Maratha Navy by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Officials from Headquarters of Maharashtra Naval Area and SKDCL were present at the signing.

In their press statement, the navy stated that T-80 will continue serving the country.

The statement read, "Even after her decommissioning, T-80 will continue serving the country and inspire Indian youth visiting the Naval Museum at Durgadi Fort, Kalyan. The memorial will also showcase the state's rich maritime history, especially the roles played in it by the Maratha Navy and Indian Navy."

INFAC T-80 features

The INFAC T-80 was decommissioned on October 7 last year after it rendered yeoman service of 23 years. The vessel was first commissioned in 1998; it was built IAI Ramta at Isreal.

The T-80 was specifically designed for shallow water operations and patrolled extensively to provide security to Mumbai High Offshore Development area and the coast of the state.