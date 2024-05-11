Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poll Machinery Gears Up For Another Hectic Phase With 11 Seats To Go For Voting

Representative Image |

Mumbai: The election machinery is all set for the voting for the fourth phase of the ongoing general elections in Maharashtra scheduled on May 13.

In this phase, polling will take place across 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. These Lok Sabha constituencies are Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi and Beed.

The materials and tools required for the voting have been provided to the polling stations. Chief electoral officer and principal secretary S Chokkalingam appealed to voters to come out and vote.

In a press conference held in the Mantralay, Chokkalingam said that 2,28,01,151 voters are going to exercise their right to vote in this phase. A total of 23,284 polling stations have been set up. A total of 298 candidates will contest in the fourth phase.

Prominent Candidates In Fray

Prominent among those are Pankaja Munde (BJP-Beed), Raosaheb Danve (BJP-Jalna), Imtiaz Jaleel (AIMIM-Aurangabad), Sandipan Bhumre (Shinde Sena-Aurangabad), Raksha Khadse (BJP-Raver), Dr Amol Kolhe (NCP-SP-Shirur), Adal Rao Patil (NCP-Shirur), Srirang Barne (Shinde Sena-Maval), Sujay Vikhe-Patil(BJP -Ahmednagar), Nilesh Lanke(NCP-SP Ahmednagar), Heena Gavit (BJP-Nandurbar), Ravindra Dangekar (Congress-Pune) and Murlidhar Mahol (BJP-Pune).

Campaigning is gaining momentum in these constituencies and will come to an end on May 11 evening.

Home Voting Facility For Elderly People

Voters above 85 years of age as well as disabled voters have been provided the facility of home voting as per their wish. Ramps and wheelchair facilities have been made available at polling stations for disabled voters.