'I Am Being Harassed With Fake Cases': Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan Claims Harassment By Mumbai Police

Mumbai: Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK on Friday claimed that Mumbai police have filed a fake case against him, leading to harassment.

Taking to social media, he wrote, “The Mumbai police have filed one more fake case against me. They asked me to deposit my weapon at the Versova police station. I informed them that I have been in London since March 14 and won't return until August.”

Today @MumbaiPolice filed one more fake case against me.

1) Police asked me to deposit my weapon in Versova police station.

2) I informed them that I am in #London since 14th of march 2024 and I will return back in August. So I can’t deposit the weapon which is in my locker.

3)… — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 10, 2024

KRK further said that his weapon is in a locker and that the police even asked for its password. “I refused to give it (password) because I don't trust the police,” his post read.

Pointing out that a case has been filed against him under the Indian Penal Code section 181 (false statement to public servant), KRK asked how he could deposit his weapon when he is not in India.

Tagging the post to the handles of CPMumbaiPolice and DGPMaharashtra, he lastly wrote, “Dear police, Every fake case you file (against me) is gold for me.”

A cop said that all licensed weapons are collected during the polls. Accordingly, the police contacted KRK over phone and then visited his residence. However, he did not submit his weapon, leading to the filing of a case, the cop added.