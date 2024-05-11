Navi Mumbai College Accepts Charging 2 Ex-Students Excess Fees, Refunds Later

Representative Photo |

Mumbai: A law college in Navi Mumbai has accepted charging excess fees from two of its former students, clarifying that it later refunded the amount.

The wrongdoing was revealed during a hearing of a complaint submitted by former students of Bhagubai Changu Thakur College of Law to the state Fee Regulating Authority (FRA). While the FRA had taken up the matter in March, the minutes of the hearing were published earlier this week.

College Accepts Taking Additional Fees

The institute authorities, while acknowledging that the students were made to pay additional fees, pinned the blame on a clerk.

The complainants had claimed that the institute had charged the fees over and above the amount decided by FRA. They had requested the college officials to refund the excess amount, but their grievance was ignored, they claimed.

The FRA then asked the college to submit its explanation. The college, in December last year, submitted a letter to FRA informing that they had refunded the excess amount to the complainants, who also acknowledged its receipt.