 Navi Mumbai College Accepts Charging 2 Ex-Students Excess Fees, Refunds Later
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai College Accepts Charging 2 Ex-Students Excess Fees, Refunds Later

Navi Mumbai College Accepts Charging 2 Ex-Students Excess Fees, Refunds Later

The institute authorities, while acknowledging that the students were made to pay additional fees, pinned the blame on a clerk.

Musab QaziUpdated: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 10:52 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Mumbai: A law college in Navi Mumbai has accepted charging excess fees from two of its former students, clarifying that it later refunded the amount.

The wrongdoing was revealed during a hearing of a complaint submitted by former students of Bhagubai Changu Thakur College of Law to the state Fee Regulating Authority (FRA). While the FRA had taken up the matter in March, the minutes of the hearing were published earlier this week.

Read Also
ED Attaches Immovable Properties Of Navi Mumbai Builder Worth ₹52.73 Crore In Money Laundering...
article-image

College Accepts Taking Additional Fees

The institute authorities, while acknowledging that the students were made to pay additional fees, pinned the blame on a clerk.

The complainants had claimed that the institute had charged the fees over and above the amount decided by FRA. They had requested the college officials to refund the excess amount, but their grievance was ignored, they claimed.

The FRA then asked the college to submit its explanation. The college, in December last year, submitted a letter to FRA informing that they had refunded the excess amount to the complainants, who also acknowledged its receipt.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Won't Ally With Those Who Don't Believe In Parliamentary Democracy: Sharad Pawar On PM Modi's...

Won't Ally With Those Who Don't Believe In Parliamentary Democracy: Sharad Pawar On PM Modi's...

Navi Mumbai College Accepts Charging 2 Ex-Students Excess Fees, Refunds Later

Navi Mumbai College Accepts Charging 2 Ex-Students Excess Fees, Refunds Later

Nagpur Medical College Told To Cease Advance Fee Demands By Maharashtra Fee Regulating Authority

Nagpur Medical College Told To Cease Advance Fee Demands By Maharashtra Fee Regulating Authority

'I Am Being Harassed With Fake Cases': Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan Claims Harassment By Mumbai Police

'I Am Being Harassed With Fake Cases': Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan Claims Harassment By Mumbai Police

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poll Machinery Gears Up For Another Hectic Phase With 11 Seats...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poll Machinery Gears Up For Another Hectic Phase With 11 Seats...