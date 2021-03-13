Mumbai: Independent MP Mohan Delkar’s suicide due to persecution by BJP leader and Central officers, alleges Congress

Days after Maharashtra Government announced a probe by Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the death of Dadra & Nagar Haveli’s independent MP Mohan Delkar, Congress party on Saturday released letters written by the latter in December 2020 to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Parliamentary Standing Committee Chairman Bhupendra Yadav with an appeal for help. “Did they deliberately ignore those letters?” asked the Congress party.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Sachin Sawant claimed that Modi and Shah could have saved Delkar had they intervened. “Delkar’s suicide was due to persecution by BJP leader Prafull Kheda Patel and Central officers is a tragedy for democracy,” he noted.

Delkar had complained that they were trying to entangle him in crimes with which he had no connection. Those cases in which charge sheet also had been filed were being reopened. He was even threatened with dire consequences and was told that his family would be put in jail, said Sawant.

According to Sawant, the Privilege Committee of Lok Sabha on February 12, 2021 took a hearing on Delkar’s complaints. “Before this committee, Mohan Delkar had talked about the kind of pressure he was under. It is being heard that Mohan bhai even said that he has two options before him 'Either to resign from the parliament or commit suicide'. We demand an explanation from the Privilege Committee whether Delkar said so as within a span of 10 days he committed suicide,” said Sawant. He added if the Modi government had taken immediate steps Delkar could have been saved.

“The reason for Delkar to come to Mumbai and commit suicide was because he was completely disappointed with the BJP leadership and had no expectations from them. He thought Maha Vikas Aghadi government will give him justice,” said Sawant.