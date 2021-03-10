Mumbai: Opposition wants Privileges Committee to probe dead MP Mohan Delkar’s allegations

A day after the Maharashtra government announced a probe into the Dadra and Nagar Haveli's seven-term Member of the Parliament (MP) Mohan Delkar’s death case by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule and other opposition MPs, on Wednesday, urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to enquire into the allegations made by Delkar on the floor of the house in September, 2020, by referring it to the Committee of Privileges.

“The fact that the seven-time MP was reportedly frustrated to such an extent that it would drive him to extreme despair and steps to end his life is traumatic for all of us. In his last speech in the Lok Sabha, he had expressly mentioned the pressure and humiliation mounted on him by the officials of the local administration of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. So, I humbly request you to take cognisance of the unfortunate death of Delkar and request you to enquire into the allegations made by the late member on the floor of the house in September, 2020, by referring it to the Committee of Privileges,” said Sule in a letter submitted to the speaker.

Sule said it was not just a loss of life, but also a strike on the dignity of the parliament. “The independence and supremacy of the parliament rests on the discharge of duties by its members free of any fear or distress,” she added. “As the speaker of Lok Sabha, you are the custodian of the house. It is collectively incumbent on all of us to ensure that the dignity and independence of the august institution is not eroded,” noted Sule.

Further, Sule said that the Maharashtra government has entrusted the SIT to inquire into Delkar's death. “I am confident that SIT would investigate the matter and provide justice to the departed soul. The enquiry by the Privileges Committee will have no bearing on the criminal investigation by SIT, as it would probe the reasons that lay impediments in discharging of parliamentary duties by the member of the house,” he viewed.