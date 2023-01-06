Mumbai: Income Tax officer held taking Rs 8000 bribe for helping man evade prosecution | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Income Tax officer working in the Mumbai Commissionerate Income Tax office, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a man in return for shielding him from prosecution and for cancellation of an additional Pan Card he had procured, CBI officials said on Thursday.

According to the CBI, a complaint was received on Tuesday from a Malad resident regarding the bribe demand by Income Tax Officer Umesh Kumar, posted at the Bandra-Kurla Complex office of the Income Tax department. The allegation mentioned in the complaint was verified in the presence of independent witnesses.

Trap laid by CBI

“Verification revealed a demand of undue advantage of Rs 10,000, by Umesh Kumar to shield the complainant from the prosecution, a heavy fine and for cancellation of an additional Pan Card in his name. The demand was scaled down to Rs 8,000 after negotiations. A trap was laid and the suspect was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs 8,000 from the complainant,” said a CBI official.

He added that searches were also conducted at the office and residential premises of Mr Kumar, which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents.