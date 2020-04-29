Mumbai: In Worli, dispensary on wheels traces suspected coronavirus cases

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun mobile dispensary services in Worli, BDD Chawls, Lower Parel and Currey Road, the areas most affected by the coronavirus. Medical vans have been going door-to-door, to check people.

Doctors first test people and give them medicines as required. If a person exhibits corona-like symptoms, they are hospitalised. Being on wheels makes it easier to trace suspected cases in crowded areas. As Worli-Prabhadevi is a hotspot, efforts are being made to break the chain of infection here.

The mobile dispensary van was inaugurated at the NSCI Club by Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

"Five mobile dispensing vans have been launched in the F South ward. A team of three, consisting of a doctor, nurse and one help staff will be in each van. All three will be clad in protective gear. The service was begun in the Worli-Prabhadevi area," said Pednekar.

The service will be extended to other areas in phases. Pednekar said the idea is to gradually extend the service across Mumbai.

There are 600+ cases in F South ward and so far,125 have been cured and discharged.