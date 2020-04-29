Coronavirus in Mumbai: KDMC report 13 more cases, total reaches 156

Kalyan: There were thirteen new cases of Coronavirus reported in Kalyan-Dombivli on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 156. This also includes the three deaths caused due to Coronavirus in the region.

It is notable that, out of the 13 cases, the eight patients were working in Mumbai city in different establishments such as hospitals, pathology labs, and pharmaceuticals companies. The remaining patients got infected in the Kalyan-Dombivli city after coming in contact with positive patients, according to health officials from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Out of the 156 patients, 107 patients are currently under treatment while 46 of them had recovered and were discharged.

Out of the total patients, 30 are from Kalyan (East), 20 from Kalyan (West), 55 from Dombivli (East), 39 from Dombivli(West), 5 are from Titwala and one from the Nandivli area.

Apart from the containment measures and sanitisation, the KDMC health department is tracing contacts and has embarked on a house-to-house survey in Kalyan and Dombivli(East) and West. The vehicular movement to the area has been blocked from all entry points and police are deployed at all access points. Stringent measures have been put in place to prevent people from leaving their homes unnecessarily.