Mumbai: In H ward, BMC drums up 'band-baaja' treatment for property tax defaulters

Mumbai: Property tax defaulters in the city must get ready to face the music. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has hit upon a novel idea to remind defaulters about their dues -- they have been sending a band of drummers to strike up a din outside residential buildings which have been remiss in paying property tax. The initiative was begun on Wednesday, in the H East ward, which includes Santacruz and adjoining areas.

The move also serves to drum into the defaulters' minds the ultimatum that for failing to clear their outstanding dues even after this warning, the BMC will disconnect their water and electricity connections and their properties will be attached.

The drummers, who are ferried in a tempo, will be going from lane to lane, creating a ruckus from 10am to 7pm every day. They are accompanied by a 'crier', who announces to residents that property taxes are pending, these must be cleared or else they stand to lose their water and power connections. Further, BMC will confiscate the goods and items from defaulting commercial establishments and finally, the properties of such defaulters will be seized and put up for auction.