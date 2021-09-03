Mumbai: In a first, CR puts up number of seats in Konkan trains

Over 7,200 seats are available in trains to Konkan from Mumbai and its metropolitan region between September 4 and 9. This data is on selected services that the Central Railway is running for Ganpati festival. The information for different travel classes is also available on CR’s Twitter handle.

A senior CR official said, “It is not that there is any less demand as the majority of trains are booked. We will be running additional special trains if needed. We have tried to post the actual number of seats available in different trains for the benefit of the passengers.”

The CR published the information on its Twitter account on September 2. This is for the first time that the availability of seats has been mentioned in the public domain. Until now, the railways mentioned only the special trains introduced during festivals. The data also displays the halts at Sawantwadi, Chiplun, Kudal and Ratnagiri. The breakup of seats is also segregated into classes of coaches of 1AC, 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper and 2S.

The table is divided into three colour-coded categories, with green for available seats, yellow for RAC and white representing seats that have already been occupied. These trains start from Dadar, Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Panvel.

On September 4, there are around 2,200 vacant seats available in these trains in different classes towards Konkan. Sources said the seats are available primarily from Dadar and Panvel, as most of the trains depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla LTT.

The CR is running more than 180 special trains to Konkan for Ganpati festival. Recently, the work on doubling the 46.8-km-long Roha-Veer route on the Konkan Railway was completed at a cost of Rs 530 crore. The project work involved construction of 11 major bridges, two road under bridges, one road over bridge and 197 minor bridges, including earthwork and track linking.

