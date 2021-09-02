e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 08:13 PM IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Central Railways to run special air-conditioned trains between Mumbai and Kudal during festival - Check details here

FPJ Web Desk
An artisan gives final touches to an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai on August 24, 2021. | AFP

Central Railway have decided to run Air-Conditioned special trains between Mumbai and Kudal to clear the extra rush of passengers due to Ganapati festival as per details given below:

01269 AC Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 04.35 hrs on 7.9.2021, 8.9.2021, 9.9.2021 and 10.9.2021 and arrive Kudal at 14.30 hrs same day.

01270 AC Special will leave Kudal at 15.30 hrs on 7.9.2021, 8.9.2021, 9.9.2021 and 10.9.2021 and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03.00 hrs next day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali and Sindhudurg.

Reservation: Bookings for fully reserved special train no. 01269 / 01270 on special charges will open from 4.9.2021 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board this special train adhering all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 08:13 PM IST
