Mumbai: In A Bid To Tackle Cases Of Pipeline Burst, BMC To Construct New Water Conveyance Tunnel Between Thane And Mulund

Mumbai: The frequent bursts of pipelines are adding to the water woes in the city. To prevent this, the BMC will be constructing a new water conveyance tunnel between Yevai, Kasheli in Thane and Mulund in the eastern suburbs. The new tunnel will be utilised for water supply, while the existing network of pipelines will work as a backup. The tender for the work will be invited within a month.

The BMC supplies 3,900 million litres of water daily (MLD) from the lakes located in Thane and Nashik district through a network of pipelines. "As the pipeline is on the ground it is at the risk of getting damaged due to several ongoing development projects in Mumbai and Thane cities. The tunnel will be 100 metres below the ground, hence reducing the chances of a burst," said a senior civic official.

The civic body has allocated ₹350 crore for the project in the budget for the year 2024-25. Currently, the excavation work on a tunnel between Ghatkopar - Trombay to Ghatkopar - Parel is underway. These tunnels are expected to be commissioned by 2026. Besides having a higher capacity, the upcoming infra will not be vulnerable to leakages or contamination of water.

The BMC has mooted building major underground tunnels between Marol and Mahim, Malabar Hill and Cross Maidan, Veravali and Yari Road, Gundavili and Bhandup Complex. Two smaller tunnels have been planned between Powai, Veravali and Ghatkopar.